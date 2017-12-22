Dr. Hannah Carey in the spotlight

Congratulations Dr. Hannah Carey, 80th President of the American Physiological Society (2007-2008) and fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Sciences, which recently interviewed her about her research on hibernation.

Dr. Carey is a comparative physiologist and professor of Comparative Biosciences at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine. Her current research focus is on how the gut microbes of 13-lined ground squirrels change during hibernation. According to the article, Dr. Carey believes that the gut microbes of these animals may be serving a symbiotic role in helping to ensure their digestive system remains healthy throughout hibernation. You can read the full interview here.

Categories: Comparative Physiology

Tags: American Physiological Society, Carey, Comparative Physiology, hibernation, physiology