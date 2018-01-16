Life Lines by Dr. Dolittle

Sponsored by the American Physiological Society

Centipede Analgesics

Leave a comment
1280px-Scolopendra_subspinipes_mutilans1

Image of centipede by KENPEI via Wikimedia Commons

In the face of the current opioid crisis, scientists are searching for new and safer painkillers (analgesics). Venomous animals may be useful in the search as their venom can contain peptides with analgesic properties. In fact, researchers recently discovered and characterized an analgesic peptide, dubbed SsmTX-I, that was isolated from the venomous centipede, Scolopendra subspinipes mutilans. This peptide was shown to block a type of potassium channel (Kv2.1) in the body that is involved in sensing pain. While more research is needed on this peptide, the discovery of potential alternatives to opioids is encouraging.

Source:

Y Wang, X Li, M Yang, C Wu, Z Zou, J Tang, Z Yang. Centipede venom peptide SsmTX-I with two intramolecular disulfide bonds shows analgesic activities in animal models. Journal of Peptide Science. 23(5): 384-391, 2017.

 

 

Categories: Comparative Physiology

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s