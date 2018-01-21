Life Lines by Dr. Dolittle

Sheep can recognize human faces

New research published in Royal Society: Open Science shows that it is possible to train sheep to distinguish between different human faces shown in photos.  In fact, 8 out of 10 times, the sheep were able to choose the image they had been trained to recognize. According to study author Dr. Jenny Morton, “…sheep have advanced face-recognition abilities, comparable with those of humans and monkeys.”

Because these animals are rather long-lived, they can develop neurodegenerative brain disorders such as Huntington’s disease.

Sources:

F Knolle, RP Goncalves, AJ Morton. Sheep recognize familiar and unfamiliar human faces from two-dimensional images. Royal Society – Open Science. Published 8 November 2017.DOI: 10.1098/rsos.171228. 

University of Cambridge Press release

