Sheep can recognize human faces

New research published in Royal Society: Open Science shows that it is possible to train sheep to distinguish between different human faces shown in photos. In fact, 8 out of 10 times, the sheep were able to choose the image they had been trained to recognize. According to study author Dr. Jenny Morton, “…sheep have advanced face-recognition abilities, comparable with those of humans and monkeys.”

Because these animals are rather long-lived, they can develop neurodegenerative brain disorders such as Huntington’s disease.

Sources:

F Knolle, RP Goncalves, AJ Morton. Sheep recognize familiar and unfamiliar human faces from two-dimensional images. Royal Society – Open Science. .DOI: 10.1098/rsos.171228.

University of Cambridge Press release

Categories: Comparative Physiology

Tags: behavior, brain, intelligence, sheep