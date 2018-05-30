Caffeine redemption

Sometimes caffeine gets bad rap. But, not all caffeine drinks are created equal and certainly there are health issues related to over-consumption. But, as an avid coffee drinker, I’d like to think there are some benefits to my favorite morning treat.

A recent article published in American Journal of Physiology – Endocrinology and Metabolism highlighted some of the health benefits of caffeine. Thank you AJP!

Obesity is a complicated condition that can include both metabolic and immune system disorders. According to the study’s authors, caffeine might be able to ward off some of the common complications associated with obesity. Okay, granted, the study was conducted in obese rats. Nevertheless, the authors showed that 6 weeks of caffeine (20 mg/kg/day, roughly equivalent to 2-3 cups per day for a human) reduced circulating inflammatory factors and inflammation in the liver that contributes to steatosis as well as muscle inflammation that contributes to insulin resistance. In addition, caffeine increased energy expenditure thus reducing body mass.

Source:

Liu C-W, Tsai H-C, Huang C-C, Tsai C-Y, Su Y-B, Lin M-W, Lee K-C, Hsieh Y-C, Li T-H, Huang S-F, Yang Y-Y, Hou M-C, Lin H-C, Lee F-Y, Lee S-D. Effects and mechanisms of caffeine to improve immunological and metabolic abnormalities in diet-induced obese rats. American Journal of Physiology – Endocrinology and Metabolism. https://doi.org/10.1152/ajpendo.00094.2017